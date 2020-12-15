Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.10. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 22,885 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerogrow International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

