JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 106,365 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,162,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 708,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 518,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

