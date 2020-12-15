National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of National HealthCare worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of National HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,077,866.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

