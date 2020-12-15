JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 115,438 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,200 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,875,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,158,589.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,127 shares of company stock valued at $574,101. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

