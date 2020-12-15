JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.35% of Blucora worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blucora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth $626,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 100.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $631.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.