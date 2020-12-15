JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 806,786 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 8,282.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.37% of GeoPark worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in GeoPark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 175,586 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $795,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The firm has a market cap of $692.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.42. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

