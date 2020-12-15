JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 2,548,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,392,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 425,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NEX stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.32. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

