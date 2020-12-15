JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,821 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.74% of Bel Fuse worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 212.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

