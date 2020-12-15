JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 318,257 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

