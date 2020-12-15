JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 74,741 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Athene worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Athene by 9,018.0% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after buying an additional 1,065,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,237,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,285,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after buying an additional 432,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE ATH opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATH. BidaskClub cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.