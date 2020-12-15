JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 946.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after buying an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,673,000 after buying an additional 341,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 718,841 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

