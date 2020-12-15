JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 946.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after buying an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,673,000 after buying an additional 341,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 718,841 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STNE opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $78.97.
STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.