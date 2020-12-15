JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,898 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

