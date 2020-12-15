JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 13,779 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $470,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,783.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.