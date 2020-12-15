JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Premier Financial worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last ninety days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

