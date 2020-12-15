JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 683,937 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 3,066.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KODK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

