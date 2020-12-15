JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 242,200 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 118.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in News were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3,154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NWSA opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.47. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

