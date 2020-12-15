354,730 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Utz Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

UTZ stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

