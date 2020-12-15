JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,916 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54.

