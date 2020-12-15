JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.09% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

DFPH opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

