JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.23% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 368,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,488,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of XRT opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $62.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

