JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Kadant worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 37.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kadant by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

