JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.32 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of PriceSmart worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $89.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $2,171,046. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

