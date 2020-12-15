JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

FCPT opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.