JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,297,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41.

