Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.93% of Daktronics worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Daktronics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 159.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 29,658 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 52.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 366.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 467,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 366,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

