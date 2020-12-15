Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.64 Million in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sonoco Products by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 35.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

