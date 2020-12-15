Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 274.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

