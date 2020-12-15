Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 50,916 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 407.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 261.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.