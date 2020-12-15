Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Position Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,779 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 737,765 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,393,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 499,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.