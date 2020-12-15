Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 194,766 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Brookline Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $242,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.