Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of Washington Prime Group worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

WPG opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

