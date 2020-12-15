James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.18. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

