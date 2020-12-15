Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 38,609 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,609 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.09% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.07. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

