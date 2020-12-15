Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 373,548 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after buying an additional 587,393 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

