Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 58,519 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Manchester United worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 530,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Manchester United by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANU opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manchester United presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

