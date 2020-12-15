Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Global Blue Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GB. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blue Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

GB stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

