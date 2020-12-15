Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 121,024 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,024 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Suzano by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Suzano by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SUZ opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.