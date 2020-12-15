Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 23,900 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,668,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.85. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

