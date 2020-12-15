Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.25. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 130,705,849 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.91.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

