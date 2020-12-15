Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,415,225 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415,225 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of GameStop worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GameStop by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.