Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

