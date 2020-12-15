Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,011,494 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

