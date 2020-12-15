State Street Corp Sells 151,475 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.71% of Ladder Capital worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,441 shares of company stock worth $1,001,151. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

