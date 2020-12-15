Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Casa Systems worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 239,346 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 154.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $556.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

