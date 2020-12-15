Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Preferred Bank worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.