Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.29

Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.29 and traded as low as $36.08. Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 75,424 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (8.88) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter.

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated maintenance, and basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers, as well as wiring board for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

