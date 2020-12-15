Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.92.

Shares of KOD opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $3,798,121.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $3,802,272.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

