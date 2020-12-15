Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $278.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,088,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,536,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

