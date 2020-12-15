FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.12.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $352.37 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

