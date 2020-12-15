Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 962,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 97,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

