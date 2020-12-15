Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 962,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 97,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
